Springfield man arrested for attempted murder in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after allegedly shooting a man in West Springfield Saturday afternoon.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, officers responded to 83 Armstrong Street for a report of a shooting on Saturday, February 6 around 4:30 p.m. The officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Baystate Medical Center. He is expected to be okay.

An investigation by detectives of the West Springfield Police Department led to an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Kevin Arroyo of Springfield. Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, West Springfield Police Department, Springfield Police Department and Mass State Police VFAS Unit arrested Arroyo around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10 at a Springfield address.

Arroyo is being arraigned at Springfield District Court for the following charges: