Springfield man arrested for car break-ins, thefts, and burglary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested last Wednesday on several warrants after investigators linked fingerprints and video evidence of recent break-ins.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, 21-year-old Bobby Guzman turned himself in at the Hampden County Hall of Justice on State Street in Springfield Wednesday.

Three warrants were issued which include car break-ins and thefts on White Oak Road, Cooley Street, Matthew Street, Alwin Place, Fair Oak Road and Oak Hollow Road. Detectives were able to link Guzman’s fingerprints and video evidence to five car break-ins, two attempted break-ins and an unarmed burglary.

Guzman allegedly stole a victim’s car keys, cash and debit cards after breaking into a home. The stolen credit card was used at McDonald’s in the South End.

During the end of August, there were nine different victims in the Sixteen Acres neighborhood.

Bobby Guzman Jr. is charged with the following: