Springfield man arrested for Christmas Eve alleged arson attempt on Brunswick Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested on Christmas Eve after threatening to shoot a victim and burn their house down.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, Springfield police and firefighters were called to Brunswick Street around 8:00 a.m. after receiving reported of a man kicking the front door of a victim’s house. The man, 21-year-old Ezrik Denson of Worthington Street, was asking for money from a person that use to live in the building. Denson allegedly threatened to shoot the victim and burn their house down.

When officers and firefighters arrived, they could smell gasoline around the home but Denson had drove away.

Police were able to identify the vehicle Denson drove off in and attempted to pull over the vehicle. Denson attempt to speed away, going through a stop sign before pulling into a driveway on Dorset Street. Officers arrested Denson and could smell gasoline on his clothes and inside the car.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad along with State Police Troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal searched his vehicle. State Police K9 Bijou detected a substance in the trunk of the vehicle that will be tested in a State Police lab as a possible accelerant for a fire.

Captain Piemonte also noted that Denson is not considered a suspect of the MLK Jr. Community Presbyterian Church fire as he was arrested and placed at the Hampden County Correctional Center days before the fire.

Denson has been charged with the following: