Springfield man arrested for home invasion in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham police arrested a man for home invasion at a residence on August 2.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, a resident called 911 while hiding in the basement at 12:03 a.m. on Sunday, August 2. A man allegedly entered the home demanding money while showing a knife. The suspect stole one of the victim’s cell phones.

The police tracked down the suspect by the stolen cell phone. 31-year-old Khair Abdul Raheem of Springfield was arrested and charged with the following: