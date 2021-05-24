Springfield man arrested for illegal possession of loaded firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested on Friday for multiple charges, including the illegal possession of a loaded firearm.

According to the Springfield Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, detectives were conducting an illegal firearms investigation and received information involving 23-year-old Kenneth Watson of Springfield.

Watson was located on Summit Street getting out of a vehicle, where he was then detained by detectives. In Watson’s possession was a loaded firearm, $4000, scales, plastic bags with illegal drugs, marijuana and additional cash. Detectives then arrest Watson.

Kenneth Watson is charged with the following: