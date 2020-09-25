Springfield man arrested for trafficking powder and crack-cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday night after officers made a traffic stop near Bay Street and Berkshire Avenue.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, Narcotics Detectives have been investigating the illegal sale of cocaine on High and School Streets area for the past several weeks. Officers observed, 38-year-old Joel Carrero, conduct a narcotics transactions in the High Street area and made a tactical stop of the car Carrero was driving.

Carrero was detained for a revoked license and detectives recovered approximately 15.9 grams of cocaine and approximately 71 grams of marijuana. An additional 7.1 grams of crack-cocaine was located after booking Carrero.

Carrero is charged with the following: