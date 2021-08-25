Springfield man arrested on multiple charges; AR-15, 3 pistols seized during traffic stop

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another Springfield man is facing firearms charges after police discovered four ghost guns including an automatic-style rifle during a traffic stop this week.

Massachusetts State Police identified the person arrested as 29-year-old Christian Avilla; he was booked at the Westfield Barracks on a $10,000 bail and later arraigned at the Chicopee District Court. Avilla faces multiple criminal charges including three traffic violations, one drug offense, and over 15 charges for the illegal possession of firearms.

At midnight on Tuesday, a trooper patrolling on I-90 in Westfield, which was partially closed for construction work, noticed a vehicle traveling in the construction zone and conducted a traffic stop at Exit 15 in Chicopee. The vehicle’s registration had expired since last January, police said.

Photo: Massachusetts State Police

The trooper saw a rifle in the back seat in plain view, which Avilla claimed was an air rifle. Further investigation revealed that the rifle was in fact real and loaded with a round ready to fire. State Police said Avilla did not have a license to carry.

Three additional guns, 9mm pistols, were also found on the floor of the back seat, along with an additional AR-15 style receiver, and numerous rounds of ammunition, and spent shell casings. All four guns did not have serial numbers, also known as ghost guns. Seven bottles of prescription medication and over $4,000 in cash were also seized.

Avilla’s arrest was announced hours after the Springfield Police Department said they also arrested a Springfield man at his home on Phillips Avenue Tuesday night, after finding an AR-15 while executing a warrant for illegal marijuana distribution.

That man, 23-year-old Milan Brown, is said to be a repeated offender who was previously arrested in May for possession of a ghost gun.