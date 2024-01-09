SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center celebrates the birthday of the longest-running and oldest volunteer on Tuesday.

Springfield resident Herb Norman will be celebrating his 102nd birthday on Monday at Baystate Medical Center, where he has been volunteering since 1990. Before he began volunteering at Baystate, he worked in Sears at the Eastfield Mall.

Herb likes to volunteer on Tuesdays and Thursdays and is a recognizable face at Baystate. He typically works in the Daly Lobby, helping patients and visitors find their way around the hospital.

Herb’s birthday celebration will be taking place on Tuesday at noon at Baystate Medical Center.