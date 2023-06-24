SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Saturday.

According to the City of Springfield, Carl Cadogan will be celebrating his 100th birthday with Trinity Lutheran Church.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be there at 1:00 p.m. to celebrate with Cadogan on this joyous day. Mayor Sarno states, “Wishing a very happy and healthy centenary birthday to Mr. Carl Cadogan. 100 years young, God bless him and his family. I am looking forward to stopping by our Trinity Lutheran Church to honor Mr. Cadogan on this milestone and present him with a proclamation to celebrate this joyous occasion.”