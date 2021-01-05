Springfield man charged in 2018 vehicular homicide arrested for 8th suspended license offense

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man whose license has been suspended for vehicular homicide since 2018 was arrested in Monson Tuesday evening for operating with a suspended license for the eighth time.

The Monson Police Department said an officer on a routine patrol arrested a 30-year-old Springfield resident after stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation.

After briefly looking into his records, the officer realized the operator had been charged seven other times by seven different agencies for operating after suspension before his vehicular homicide charge.

The prior charges were dismissed by the courts, police said.

The 30-year-old Springfield man, whose identity was not provided, was arrested and charged with his eighth offense of operating after suspension.

He is expected to be arraigned at Palmer District Court at a later date.