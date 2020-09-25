Springfield man charged with attempting to kidnap a woman on Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing charges after police received a report of a kidnapping on Main Street Friday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, police arrested 39-year-old Jason Goodwin at around 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. Goodwin allegedly aggressively approached a woman on Main Street and tired to grab her, but was unable to and left the area in a vehicle.

The female victim was not injured and did not know the suspect.

Officers located the car on Emery Street and pulled over on Congress Street. When officers approached the car, Goodwin took off in the car and struck a police Lieutenant’s cruiser that was trying to block the car from taking off.

Officers used their batons to smash the windows and take Goodwin into custody.

Jason Goodwin is charged with the following: