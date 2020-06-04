Springfield man charged with being a felon in possession of gun, ammunition

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was charged on Tuesday with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling told 22News 32-year-old Lavon Pemberton was charged by criminal complaint with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. His first court appearance has been scheduled for Friday, June 5 in federal court in Worcester.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 14, Pemberton was stopped by police for speeding on the Mass Pike while driving a rented vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and located a loaded gun in the car, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Pemberton is currently on supervised release for a previous conviction in federal court of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He could spend up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, if convicted.

