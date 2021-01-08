Springfield man charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Friday morning after police responded to a gun call.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 700 block of Armory Street for a reported gun call at around 9:30 a.m. Officers found the alleged suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Johnny Burton, inside a car parked in a driveway.

Officers found a firearm under the driver’s seat, loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition.

Johnny Burton is charged with the following: