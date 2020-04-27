Springfield man charged with the murder of Christopher Hardy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a year-long investigation, Springfield police arrested and charged a man with murder back in September 2019.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 49-year-old Daryl Hill was arrested inside his home on Shamrock Street Monday morning around 7:40 a.m after officers obtained a warrant. Those who assisted in the arrest include Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Walsh said on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, officers were called to Union Street for a report of a man down. The victim was identified as 65-year-old Christopher Hardy who later died at the hospital. Walsh said in December 2019, the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Hardy’s death a homicide.

Springfield Homicide Unit identified Hill as the only suspect. He has been charged with the following:

Charges under arrest warrant:

Murder

Witness intimidation

Additional charge: Failure to register as a sex offender