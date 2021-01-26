Springfield man charged with trafficking cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday morning after police responded to a report of a man sleeping in a running car.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 0-100 block of Ames Street for a report of a man sleeping in a running car with a gun on the passenger seat at around 7:35 a.m. Officers saw the firearm in plain sight on arrested the driver, identified as 47-year-old Wilfredo Santa.

Officers found and seized a loaded firearm approximately 15 grams of powder cocaine, 14 grams of crack-cocaine, four bags of heroin and more than $3,500 in cash.

Wilfredo Santa is charged with the following: