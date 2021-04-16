Springfield man charged with trafficking heroin after police pursuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield who was under investigation for illegal drug distribution was arrested Thursday after a police pursuit.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, detectives were at a home on Clifton Avenue at around 1:00 p.m. to serve a search warrant when the target of the investigation, 25-year-old Alexis Colon-Kuilan as a passenger, drove away from the home in a Jeep. Detective attempted to stop the Jeep but the driver allegedly struck a police vehicle on Cherry Street and continued to drive erratically throughout the city and into the South End.

The driver continued on Oswego Street when Colon-Kuilan jumped out of the Jeep. The detectives were able to catch and arrest him after a brief struggle. Detectives recovered 50 bags of heroin that were on Colon-Kuilan and an additional 1,150 bags of heroin that he allegedly tossed over a fence.

The driver continued to lead detectives on a slow speed pursuit and drove the wrong way on Loring Street where he allegedly slammed on the brakes, causing an unmarked police car to hit the Jeep. Another unmarked police car swerved to avoid the crash and struck an unoccupied car.

The driver ran and got away from police, his identity and charges will be released once he is in custody.

(Springfield Police Department)

Alexis Colon-Kuilan (Springfield Police Department)

Betzaida Rodriguez (Springfield Police Department)

The search warrant on Clifton Street seized 550 bags of heroin and 11 suboxine packets. Detectives arrested 35-year-old Betzaida Rodriguez when she arrived at the home.

Alexis Colon-Kuilan is charged with the following:

Heroin trafficking

Resisting arrest

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Betzaida Rodriguez is charged with the following: