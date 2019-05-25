Springfield man dies while in Holyoke Police custody

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man passed away shortly after he was arrested for multiple charges in Holyoke Saturday.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, at approximately 2:35 a.m. 29-year old Daniel Allende was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of Heroin.

Leydon said while Allende was in custody he went into medical duress around 7:21 a.m. and members of the Holyoke Police and Fire Departments along with EMS personnel performed CPR.

Allende was brought to Holyoke Medical Center where he died shortly after.

Holyoke police contacted the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office around 7:50 a.m. to investigate the unattended death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

