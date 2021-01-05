Springfield man facing illegal possession of firearm charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man arrested on illegal gun possession charges is being held on more than a $30,000 bail.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, 21-year-old Bobby Guzman was arrested January 2 and is being held at the Hampden County Jail until his arraignment on the following charges:

Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Possession of a Class D Substance with Intent to Distribute

A State Police trooper patrolling Liberty Street in Springfield that Saturday observed a red Honda van with a defective break light and license plate light driving in front of his department issued vehicle. The trooper also noticed the registration of the vehicle was revoked after running the license plate, prompting him to pull the vehicle over just before the intersection of East I-291.

The trooper approached the vehicle, which was occupied by three individuals, and discovered the driver did not have a valid driver’s license, State Police said.

After removing the occupants from the vehicle, the trooper allegedly located a gun in plain view on the floor next to the rear seat passenger, Guzman. According to State Police, the gun has the capacity of holding 12 bullets.

None of the occupants in the vehicle had a license to carry, police added. Thirteen individually wrapped marijuana baggies were also located during the search.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a criminal summons for motor vehicle violations and released while the front seat passenger was released without charges.

Gusman was initially taken to the State Police-Springfield barracks for booking before being transferred to the Hampden County Jail.

His bail was set at $35,000.

An arraignment date was not provided.