Springfield man facing several firearm charges, firearm seized

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ransel Melendez (Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing several firearm charges after police located him allegedly driving a car with plates registered to another vehicle Tuesday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 8 p.m. officers located a car on Girard Avenue that had an attached license plate registered to another car. Officers then approached the car and spoke to the driver, 21-year-old Ransel Melendez, and the passenger. The car needed to be towed due to the fact that is was unregistered.

During a search of the car, officers located a loaded large-capacity firearm in the center console. Melendez admitted the firearm belonged to him. The passenger was released and Melendez was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a large capacity firearm
  • Improper storage of a firearm
  • Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon
  • Number plate violation to conceal ID
  • Uninsured motor vehicle
  • Unregistered motor vehicle
(Photo: Springfield PD)

This is the 115th illegally possessed firearm that Springfield Police has seized this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today