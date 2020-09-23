Springfield man facing several firearm charges, firearm seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing several firearm charges after police located him allegedly driving a car with plates registered to another vehicle Tuesday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 8 p.m. officers located a car on Girard Avenue that had an attached license plate registered to another car. Officers then approached the car and spoke to the driver, 21-year-old Ransel Melendez, and the passenger. The car needed to be towed due to the fact that is was unregistered.

During a search of the car, officers located a loaded large-capacity firearm in the center console. Melendez admitted the firearm belonged to him. The passenger was released and Melendez was arrested and charged with the following:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Improper storage of a firearm

Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Number plate violation to conceal ID

Uninsured motor vehicle

Unregistered motor vehicle

(Photo: Springfield PD)

This is the 115th illegally possessed firearm that Springfield Police has seized this year.