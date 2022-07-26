PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been found guilty of shooting a woman in Pittsfield in 2020.

Berkshire County District Attorney Spokesperson Andrew McKeever said 31-year-old Myron Crapps was found guilty Tuesday by a judge of assault and battery with a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm. He is scheduled for sentencing on September 28.

Pittsfield Police were called to Kent Avenue around 1:46 p.m. on July 7, 2020 after a ShotSpotter activation and multiple 911 calls of a shooting. Police found a 43-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim told police she confronted a group of men who allegedly sexually propositioned a preteen girl. After an argument, Crapps got into a vehicle, leaned out of the passenger side window and shot the victim three times.

One week later, Crapps was arrested in Springfield by officers including the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS), Hampden County Sheriff’s Department Warrant Apprehension Unit, and Springfield Police Department Narcotics Unit. Crapps also has a criminal record out of Georgia including violent offenses and firearm charges.

“I thank the victim and witnesses for their powerful testimony, the Pittsfield Police Department for their diligent investigation into this daytime shooting, and our trial team for giving a strong presentation of the evidence,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “My office prioritizes holding those who commit violence in our community accountable for their actions. There is no place for gun violence in Berkshire County, and this conviction sends a strong message to our community and protects public safety.”