Springfield man pleaded guilty to possessing three stolen firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man pleaded guilty Monday to possessing three stolen firearms, including a rifle and two revolvers.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, 42-year-old Luis Velez pleaded guilty to one count of possession of stolen firearms. He is scheduled for sentencing on April 2. Velez was arrested and charged by indictment in January 2020.

Velez was in possession of three stolen firearms, a Savage Arms, Model 25 Walking Varminter, .22 caliber rifle, a Hermann Weihrauch, Model ARM 44, .44 caliber revolver and a Smith & Wesson, Model 625, .45 caliber revolver, on July 5, 2019. Lelling said they have cause to believe these firearms were stolen.

The charge of possession of a stolen firearm provides a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.