Springfield man pleads guilty to child pornography offenses

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Springfield man pleaded guilty to child pornography offenses in federal court on Tuesday.

Ross Lopata, 33, has pleaded guilty to four counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. The U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni has scheduled his sentencing for November 12, 2021. Lopata was indicted in June 2020 and has been in custody since his arrest on June 11, 2020.

Lopata received and possessed child pornography on various dates between December 17, 2018, and June 11, 2020, by downloading images and video files from the internet that depicted prepubescent children engaged in sex acts. The announcement was made by Acting Special Agents of Homeland Security Investigations while the Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex J. Grant of Mendell is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.