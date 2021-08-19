Springfield man pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine, laundering money conspiracies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to traffic cocaine and launder money.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Miguel Betancourt of Springfield pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Betancourt was indicted in November 2017 after a 14-month long investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking organization that was being supplied by Mexico. Betancourt admitted that he purchased five kilograms of cocaine with intention to distribute. In order to pay for the drugs, Betancourt used State Line Auto Sales in Enfield, Connecticut to launder money from drug sales, by sending two vehicles registered in another person’s name to a distributor. He also wired $9,500 to a co-conspirator in Mexico.

Sentencing has been scheduled for December 8. Betancourt is facing up to 20 years in prison for each charge.