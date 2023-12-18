SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been recognized nationally for his heroic actions last year which helped arrest an armed robbery suspect who grabbed an officer’s firearm during a struggle.

The Carnegie Hero Fund announced Monday 18 people who performed acts of heroism and risked serious injuries or death to save another person. Among those 18 people honored is Springfield resident Pedro Perez.

On December 27, 2022, Springfield police received a report of a robbery on Armory Street where the suspect brandished a knife and stole money from the register of a business. An officer shortly found the suspect on Chapin Terrace and chased after him, which ended in a violent struggle.

The suspect was holding the knife while the officer was attempting to arrest him in the street. Perez was driving through the area when he saw the two. Perez quickly jumped into action and pushed them out of the street. All three of them fell to the ground and the suspect dropped the knife. The suspect then grabbed the Springfield officer’s firearm during the struggle and fired two shots. One of the shots injured the suspect’s finger and went through the sweatshirt Perez was wearing but he was not injured. The other shot damaged Perez’ vehicle.

Credit: Springfield Police Department



A police Lieutenant arrived shortly after and they were able to disarm the suspect and arrest him. The officer sustained a back injury in the altercation and Perez had a bruised rib but both were able to recover. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood honored Perez for his heroic actions.

“I saw somebody struggling, I had noticed she was in distress at the point where a little assistance was needed. My first reaction was to jump out of my truck and help out. I didn’t think of the consequences, I just helped out,” Perez said, one week after the incident.

“Without the help of Mr. Perez there undoubtedly would have been a much different outcome to this incident. His actions in all likelihood saved the lives of two Springfield Police Officers,” said Clapprood.

One year later, Perez is now receiving the Carnegie Medal, given only to American and Canadian citizens who have gone out of their way to rescue another person. The Carnegie Medal is the highest honor for a civilian. Each recipient is also awarded a financial grant.

Perez is one of the 18 people who were awarded the Carnegie Medal this year. Also receiving the medal are:

Marvin D. Rodriguez of Flemington, New Jersey

F. Daniel Calix of Flemington, New Jersey

Franklin G. Calix of Flemington, New Jersey

Scott Kilburn of Waverly, Tennessee (deceased)

Alan H. Mackie of Grand Valley, Ontario

Benjamin Ramsay of Seattle, Washington

Fairuz Jane Schlecht of Newport Bach, California

Tu Anh Tran of Lincoln, Nebraska

Thomas Lee Hawk of Bostwick, Georgia (deceased)

Judy Arroyo of Long Beach, New York

Ryan Pasborg of Rock Springs, Wyoming

Thomas Elbrecht of South Salt Lake, Utah

Sean L. James of Fate, Texas

Adem Qorri of New Port Richey, Florida (deceased)

John Chase of Denver, Colorado

Heath Martin of Springboro, Ohio

Maurice Rodas-Garcia of Norwalk, Connecticut (deceased)