Springfield man says his son was pricked by needle at city park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is reviewing a complaint from a man, Charles Cloud, who said his 7-year-old son Zachary was pricked by a used needle in a city park.

22News interviewed that father and his son – who’s now being treated with anti-viral meds.

Charles Cloud said this past Wednesday was like any other day. He took his kids to the park at the corner of Main and Morris Street, but this time their visit ended with a trip to the emergency room.

Cloud explained, “He went down underneath the wiggly bridge. After going under there, I see him standing up and he looked kind of panicked. And he came over and showed me that his knee was bleeding.”

Zachary added, “When I was climbing under, the needle poked me. I didn’t want to tell my dad because I knew we would have to go to the doctor.”

Cloud told 22News that he feels like it was his fault, because normally he scans the grounds before his boys play. That particular day he didn’t, and he said that’s the day Zachary was pricked in the knee with a used needle.

22News contacted the city health department twice to talk with Commissioner Helen Caulton Harris. She never returned our calls.

We also contacted the mayor’s office. They confirmed to 22News that Cloud did in fact file a formal complaint with the city. Cloud also showed 22News a copy of that written complaint.

Little Zachary had advice for other kids, saying, “Tell your parents to check the park first, then play.”

22News asked the mayor’s office if they’d comment, but they declined – for now, saying they wanted to investigate the incident further.