Springfield man sentenced for heroin, fentanyl trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentenced Wednesday for taking part in the trafficking of heroin and fentanyl into Springfield from New York and the Dominican Republic.

Marcos Pena, 31, was sentenced to four years in prison and five years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Andrew Lelling, Pena admitted to taking part in the transportation of tens of thousands of dollars to sources of heroin in the Bronx. Pena also transported multiple kilograms of heroin back to Springfield.

In June 2019, Pena pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin and two counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.

Pena also admitted to distributing heroin to a government witness twice in 2016. Pena and co-defendant Alberto Marte sold nearly 125 grams of heroin to the witness. Marte pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 180 months in prison.

Pena would sell another 125 grams of heroin to the government witness.