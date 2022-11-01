SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentenced to prison last Thursday for his role in a large-scale heroin trafficking organization.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins, 51-year-old William Brantley of Springfield was sentenced to 43 months in prison with five years of supervised release. Brantley pleaded guilty in July 2019 to conspiracy to possess and distribute more than one kilogram of heroin.

Brantley was a member of a Springfield-based drug trafficking organization. A co-conspirator and leader of the organization, Alberto Marte, received heroin from the Dominican Republic. Members of the organization would distribute eight to 20 kilograms of heroin to the Springfield area monthly, including Brantley. He bought 30,000 doses of heroin from Marte several times from July 2016 to September 2016.

Marte was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of supervised released in March 2020.