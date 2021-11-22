Springfield man sentenced in connection to sham marriage for immigration benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Springfield man was sentenced on Monday for charges related to a sham marriage in order to get immigration benefits for another person.

According to the news release, 33-year-old Phu Thanh Huynh, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to one year of probation. Huynh was also ordered to pay forfeiture of $20,000. On August 4, Huynh pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy, immigration fraud and making false statements.

On September 28, 2013, Hunyh married a Vietnamese national for the purpose of getting immigration benefits for the person. Hunyh and the person never lived together after getting married. Around late 2013 to early 2014, a co-conspirator paid Hunyh $20,000 for the sham marriage.

On around November 7, 2013, Hunyh filed a false petition with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to classify the individual as his spouse for immigration purposes. On approximately May 3, 2017, Huynh made statements that are false in relation to his marriage to the individual.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell, Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations, and Jonathan Davidson, Special Agent in charge of U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service made the announcement.