Springfield man sentenced to 10 years for OUI hit and run that killed 13-year-old boy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man who drove off after hitting two children with a car and killing one of them in 2017 was sentenced to jail on Thursday after pleading guilty to several charges.

According to Jim Leydon, spokesman for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, a judge sentenced Joshua Cutler to 6-10 years after pleading guilty to charges including motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a death, leaving the scene of a personal injury, and operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury.

Cutler was 35-years-old when he struck 13-year-old Nathaniel Acevedo and another child while they were crossing the street at Breckwood Boulevard on the night on September 24. Cutler drove away after hitting the children.

Acevedo died at Baystate Medical Center and the other child, who suffered a broken arm and leg, recovered.

Cutler was arrested shortly after the deadly crash and remained in jail after the judge revoked his bail due to a previous case. Cutler is known to have a very long and extensive criminal history.