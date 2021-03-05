Springfield man sentenced to 2-years for failing to register as a sex offender after moving to RI

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who failed to register as a sex offender after relocating from Springfield to another state will spend two years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
A judge on Friday sentenced 50-year-old Ruben Pagan in federal court to two years in prison along with 10 years of supervised release. Pagan initially pleaded guilty to one count of failing to register as a sex offender back in August 2020.
He was convicted of a sex offense in 2002 and is said to have moved from Springfield to Providence, Rhode Island, in October 2017.
Pagan remained in Providence until March 2018, when he was arrested on a Massachusetts state court warrant charging him with sexual abuse. The court said Pagan failed to register as a sex offender in Rhode Island, including while the warrant for his arrest was outstanding.
The two-year sentence imposed on Friday will run consecutively to a six-year state court sentence Pagan is currently serving after previously pleading guilty to rape and abuse of a child, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
He was also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender on two prior occasions in Massachusetts state court.