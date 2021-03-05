Springfield man sentenced to 2-years for failing to register as a sex offender after moving to RI

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who failed to register as a sex offender after relocating from Springfield to another state will spend two years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A judge on Friday sentenced 50-year-old Ruben Pagan in federal court to two years in prison along with 10 years of supervised release. Pagan initially pleaded guilty to one count of failing to register as a sex offender back in August 2020.

He was convicted of a sex offense in 2002 and is said to have moved from Springfield to Providence, Rhode Island, in October 2017.

Photo: Springfield Police Department

Photo: Springfield Police Department

Pagan remained in Providence until March 2018, when he was arrested on a Massachusetts state court warrant charging him with sexual abuse. The court said Pagan failed to register as a sex offender in Rhode Island, including while the warrant for his arrest was outstanding.

The two-year sentence imposed on Friday will run consecutively to a six-year state court sentence Pagan is currently serving after previously pleading guilty to rape and abuse of a child, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

He was also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender on two prior occasions in Massachusetts state court.