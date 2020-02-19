Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for killing woman

1  of  3
(Photo: Hampden County District Attorney’s Office)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with a homicide on January 5, 2015.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, 45-year-old Pedro Vazquez will spend the rest of his life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years which is the maximum sentence for a second-degree murder conviction.

According to Leydon on January 5, 2015, Springfield police officers found Yahaira Hernandez shot and killed in her car on Scott Street.

