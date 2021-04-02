Springfield man sentenced to prison for firearm charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentence in federal court for possessing three stolen firearms.

According to the office of acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell, 42-year-old Luis Velez of Springfield received 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release. Velez pleaded guilty to one count of possession of stolen firearms back in January.

He was in possession of three stolen firearms, a Savage Arms, Model 25 Walking Varminter, .22 caliber rifle, a Hermann Weihrauch, Model ARM 44, .44 caliber revolver and a Smith & Wesson, Model 625, .45 caliber revolver, on July 5, 2019. Former U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said they have cause to believe the firearms were stolen.