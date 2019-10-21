Springfield man shot, killed on Huntington Street, identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The man who was shot and killed on Huntington Street in Springfield Thursday has been identified.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, 24-year-old Israel Heredia of Springfield died of his injuries after being shot and killed around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Huntington Street.

When officers arrived they were told Heredia was privately taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, 25-year-old Israel Rosa of Dwight Street and 23-year-old Damion Hackett were both arrested in connection with the deadly shooting after video evidence showed Hackett shooting at the suspect after Heredia was shot. Rosa also allegedly fired his gun at the suspect responsible for the deadly shooting.

Damion Hackett (Photo: Springfield PD)

Hackett and Rosa are each facing the following charges:

Carrying a loaded gun without a license

Carrying a gun without a license

Attempt to commit assault and battery by discharging a gun

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Detectives from the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit are still trying to determine who is responsible for the deadly shooting.

If you have any information on this incident or have video, you are asked to contact the detective bureau at 413-787-6355 or Text-A-Tip anonymously. Text the word CRIMES, type SOLVE, and your tip.

