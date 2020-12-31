Springfield man wearing GPS ankle bracelet arrested for illegal firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man who was previously charged with illegal firearms and released with the condition that he wears a GPS ankle bracelet has been arrested again on Wednesday for an illegal firearm.

A search warrant was being executed at 21-year-old Michael Bedinelli’s home on Dorset Street Wednesday night where officers discovered a loaded high capacity firearm with a laser attachment, as well as marijuana and more than $1,400 in cash.

Bedinelli was previously arrested back in September along with two other suspects for illegal firearm charges. One of the other suspects arrested that day was charged with murder in Connecticut back in August. Bedinelli was released by a Superior Court Judge with the condition that he wears a GPS ankle bracelet.

“Clearly GPS bracelets are not a deterrent to violent repeat offenders. Any time an individual is arrested with a firearm and released into our city it impacts our innocent law-abiding citizens who live on their street or in their neighborhoods. It’s time some of our judges realize the danger they are putting our officers and our citizens in every day,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

Bedinelli is charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News this is the 10th time a person has been arrested with an illegal gun and a judge has released them pre-trial and ordered them to wear a GPS ankle bracelet. This is also the third time one of the people released were caught again with an illegal firearm.