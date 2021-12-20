Springfield man wins $120,000 prize playing KENO

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has won big playing KENO Bonus earlier this month.

William Scagliarini of Springfield successfully matched all nine numbers on a 9-spot Quic Pic ticket in KENO Bonus on December 11. The game doubles the price of a wager, as well as multiplies the prize by the value of the Bonus multiplier for the game. The game Scagliarini played was a three timer multiplier, turning his winning $40,000 prize to $120,000 before taxes.

He claimed his winnings on Thursday, December 16 at the Massachusetts lottery headquarters in Dorchester. The winning ticket was purchased at Quality Mart located at 1352 Allen Street in Springfield. Quality Mart will receive a $1,200 bonus for selling the ticket.