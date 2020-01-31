Breaking News
Do not travel to China, U.S. government warns as coronavirus continues to spread
Watch Live
Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

Springfield man with type 1 diabetes missing since December 2019

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are still searching for a man who went missing last December.

Twenty-one-year-old Jovan Vergara of Springfield went missing December 9. According to his mother, Marie Rivera, Vergara said he was on his way home that night but he never arrived.

Vergara has type 1 diabetes and is insulin-dependent. He was last seen in the area of Franklin Street. He had no phone or ID on him, according to Rivera. Rivera is asking the public to come forward with any tips regarding her son’s disappearance.

“Have the heart to come forward there is a family here who is suffering and in pain,” she told 22News. “My son doesn’t deserve to be out there all alone. I just feel that something bad happened to my son.”

If you’ve seen Vergara or have any information you are asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (413)-787-6302 or (413)-787-6360.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 11:00 p.m.

Trending Stories