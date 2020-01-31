Springfield man with type 1 diabetes missing since December 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are still searching for a man who went missing last December.

Twenty-one-year-old Jovan Vergara of Springfield went missing December 9. According to his mother, Marie Rivera, Vergara said he was on his way home that night but he never arrived.

Vergara has type 1 diabetes and is insulin-dependent. He was last seen in the area of Franklin Street. He had no phone or ID on him, according to Rivera. Rivera is asking the public to come forward with any tips regarding her son’s disappearance.

“Have the heart to come forward there is a family here who is suffering and in pain,” she told 22News. “My son doesn’t deserve to be out there all alone. I just feel that something bad happened to my son.”

If you’ve seen Vergara or have any information you are asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (413)-787-6302 or (413)-787-6360.