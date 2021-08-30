Springfield mandating masks for all city municipal buildings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is expanding its mask policy, issuing a mask mandate for all municipal buildings effective Wednesday, September 1, 2021, and will remain in place for 90 days.

On Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services and Board of Health, the City of Springfield announced an expansion of the mask policy and is requiring all persons, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask or face covering in all municipal buildings for staff and visitors. After the 90 days, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Board of Health will review the status of COVID-19 in the city and decide whether to lift or extend the mandate.

The city continues to see a significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases, especially in our younger population. For the week of August 22, 2021, the city reported 517 cases, with 52 percent or 269 of the 517 cases being under the age of 30.

Below is the weekly breakdown of cases over the past five weeks:

Week of September 25, 2021 122 Week of August 1, 2021 279 Week of August 8, 2021 374 Week of August 15, 2021 477 Week of August 22, 2021 517

Springfield residents are being urged to remain vigilant as the COVID Delta variant continues to rapidly spread.