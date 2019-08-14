Springfield Marine killed in World War II awarded Massachusetts Medal of Liberty

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno and Brigadier General John Driscoll honored PFC Francis E. Drake’s memory with a presentation of the Massachusetts Medal of Liberty to his family members. PFC Drake also received the Silver Star and the Purple Heart posthumously.

According to a news release sent to 22News, in 1942, PFC Drake was the first Marine from Springfield that was killed during World War II during the Guadalcanal in the Pacific Theatre of Operations.

Awarded to Massachusetts service men and women who have been killed in action or who died as a result of wounds received in action. It is bequeathed on behalf of the Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as Commander-in-Chief of the Commonwealth. The medal was designed by Sgt. Kristopher W. Adams. Wikipedia





The release says that PFC Drake attempted to carry a wounded Marine to a protective area about 100 yards from his place of injury when both Marines were struck by enemy fire and killed.

PFC Drake was buried in a field grave and his remains were deemed unrecoverable by the Marine Corps in 1949. His name is permanently inscribed on the Wall of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery Taguig City, Philippines.

Remains of an American service member were discovered in 2011 by a resident of Guadalcanal while digging a foundation for the expansion of his home. The remains were positively identified as PFC Drake in 2017. PFC Drake’s remains are now in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam since May 25, 2018.

Memorial Certificate

“The Commonwealth will forever be indebted to Private Drake for his bravery and willingness to pay the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom. When we honor the brave service members who answered their country’s call, never to return, we must also honor the loved ones left behind. The Medal of Liberty is just one way of recognizing that they, too, made a great sacrifice to the cause of liberty across the world.” Governor Charlie Baker

“I am thankful to Mayor Sarno and Brigadier General John Driscoll, Assistant Adjutant General and the Land Component Commander of the Massachusetts National Guard for honoring the life, service, and sacrifice of PVT Francis Drake, USMC with the awarding of the Massachusetts Medal of Liberty. PVT Drake served his country honorably. I was pleased to be in attendance with those commemorating his life when his remains were brought home more than 75 years after his passing last spring. I am hopeful that his family will accept this token as a reminder of PVT Drake’s distinguished duty to our country. Thank you from the Untied States of America,” Congressman Richard E. Neal

“Seventy-seven years ago, lest we forget and always remember the ultimate sacrifice PFC Francis E. Drake, USMC made in defense of freedom. Dread the thought, that without brave and dedicated veterans like PFC Drake, what our world would have been. PFC Drake and our veterans changed the face of our world for the better. May God rest his soul and Godspeed to all our military personnel.” Mayor Domenic J. Sarno