Springfield Materials Recycling Facility making changes to what’s accepted

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Materials Recycling Program has made some changes to what’s considered recyclable at their facility. The Springfield Materials Recycling Facility accepts, sorts, and sells recyclable material from over 70 communities in western Massachusetts.

The changes go into effect starting July 1.

First, they will no longer accept shredded paper and aerosol cans. Shredded paper can now be disposed of as trash, or used for compost. Aerosol cans that contained food or personal care items can be disposed of in the trash, and ones that contained hazardous ingredients must be disposed of properly in hazardous waste collection.

From now on, clear plastic cups, even with printing on it, are permitted in recycling, but lids and straws must be put in the trash. Opaque, or cloudy plastic cups, along with styrofoam cups, are not recyclable. Any cup labeled compostable should be put in a compost, and not recycling bins.

Clear plastic egg cartons will now be accepted as recyclables, but paper and styrofoam ones will not be accepted.