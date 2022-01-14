Springfield Mayor and DPW Director saddened after hearing high school student’s passing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno, Department of Public Works Director Chris Cignoli, and the DPW solid waste crews were saddened to hear of Putnam Vocational High School student David Pendroza’s passing due to cancer.

According to the news release sent to 22News, in November of 2020, Mayor Sarno, Cignoli and DPW crews honored David, as he was battling his second bout with cancer, as a lifetime honorary member of the Springfield Department of Public Works Sanitation Department. It was his dream to one-day work for his hometown’s DPW as a truck driver. Sarno, Cignoli, and DPW crews presented David with an honorary plaque and his very own DPW vest. The mayor also presented David with a mayoral citation recognizing and honoring David for his school work and perseverance.

Courtesy of Springfield City Hall

