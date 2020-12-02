Springfield Mayor announces $1 million of relief for city taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno is filing an order for Council approval that will provide $1 million of relief to city taxpayers. This is an effort to provide assistance from the financial hardships brought on by COVID-19.

“I am pleased to present this reduction in levy, to help restrain the increase on tax bills during this public health emergency when so many families and businesses are trying to cope with the financial consequences of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic,” Mayor Sarno said.

Since the shutdown in March, other forms of relief have been put into place such as Mortgage, Rent and Utility Assistance.

“The taxpayers will realize less of an increase in their bills as a result of this decision,” Chairman of the Board of Assessors Richie Allen said.

Sarno’s decision to transfer the $1 million in free cash would reduce the city’s tax levy to $227.5 million.

The City Council will be considering tax rates for the fiscal year at their next meeting, on Monday, December 7.

