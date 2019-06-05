Springfield mayor announces city’s new chief development officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno named Timothy Sheehan as Springfield’s next chief development officer on Wednesday.

Sheehan previously worked for the city of Norwalk, Connecticut as the executive director of the city’s redevelopment agency.

According to Mayor Sarno, he has an extensive background in business and urban development.

Sheehan told 22News what his priorities are for the city.

“I’m looking at… how we can work continue to work to strengthen the neighborhoods within the city and the housing stock that exists within those neighborhoods,” Sheehan said.

Sheehan is originally from Springfield and said he’s excited to be back home with his family and friends.

He will take over the Office of Planning and Economic Development on July 8.