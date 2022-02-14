SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After negotiations Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has come to an agreement with Comcast Cable Communications for the non-exclusive renewal of their Cable Television Franchise License for the city.

According to a statement from the Mayor’s office that was shared with 22News, the non-exclusive renewal agreement covers a 10 year period. Additionally, the cable television license agreement only covers certain cable television-related matters and does not provide local authority to negotiate internet service, phone service, cable television rates and tiers, or television programming.

Mayor Sarno, in that statement, said: “My administration is committed to securing the best possible cable television franchise license agreement for the benefit of our City… These negotiations were long and arduous but in the end, we were able to come to an agreement on issues that are very important to the City and reach a plausible compromise on other items that support the cable-related needs of our community. It is important to note that this 10-year cable renewal license with Comcast is nonexclusive and I would welcome negotiations with any competitive cable operators and providers.”

Some of the items included in the negotiations are listed below:

Comcast Customer Service Center in Springfield – will maintain and operate the Comcast Customer Service Center located in Springfield for the entire 10-year term

Other cable providers/operators are able to negotiate cable television franchise license with the city

No caps on liquidated damages if Comcast defaults in the performance of provisions of the renewal license, with exception as excused by Force Majeure

Comcast will continue to provide Public, Educational and Governmental Access Channels (PEG) through Focus Springfield, the public access television operator

Comcast will provide free installation of cable TV drops and connections at public buildings (schools, community centers, neighborhood libraries, etc.).

Franchise fee will remain at 2% – Mayor reserves the right to increase the license fee at any time, upon written notice to Comcast, up to .75%, and no more than 3 times during the 10-year license term

In a separate agreement with Comcast, Mayor Sarno was able to lower the eligibility age of the senior discount from 65 to 62.