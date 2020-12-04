Springfield Mayor approves new location for 6 Bricks marijuana retailer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno has approved an amendment to the 6 Bricks, LLC host community agreement on Thursday for a new location on Main Street.

The change in location to 1860 Main Street is pending approval from City Council. The original 6 Brick’s location was at 250 Albany Street.

“I am happy that we can help companies led by people of color, women, and veterans, and particularly, Social Equity Program participants and Economic Empowerment Applicants to operate in our City. This continues my administration’s efforts of creating new jobs and new revenue sources for our community,” Sarno said.

6 Bricks is among other marijuana retailers in the area, including 311 Page Blvd, LLC and INSA, Inc.