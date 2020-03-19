Springfield mayor asking salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors to voluntarily discontinue services

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has issued new public health emergency recommendations aimed at cosmetic services.

Sarno, upon recommendation of Health Commissioner Helen Carlton-Harris, is encouraging barber shops, salons, spas, tattoo parlors, nail salons, and massage parlors to voluntarily discontinue services as to adhere to the social distancing guidelines of remaining at least six feet apart.

Sarno said he does not ask this lightly, as his father Alfonso was a barber.

“It is quite possible that the state might consider mandating the shutdown of these venues and services in the future,” Sarno. “Again, I ask this out of an abundance of caution and in the name of public health and safety – we must all take this public health emergency seriously! As my administration has done before with prior natural and manmade disasters and just as important – we will get through this together and for the better as one.”