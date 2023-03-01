SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several candidates for mayor of Springfield have officially qualified to be placed on the ballot Wednesday. 22News caught up with all four candidates to get a look at where they stand.

Candidates for Mayor of Springfield must have 500 signatures on their nomination papers certified to get on the the ballot for the preliminary election. Currently, State Representative Orlando Ramos and City Councilor Justin Hurst have enough certified signatures and have officially made it on the ballot.

Ramos, whose signatures where certified on Tuesday, told 22News, “It feels great, you know, and I love it. I love going door to door and meeting the voters of the city of Springfield. I’m ready to work hard on this campaign.”

Hurst told 22News his signatures were certified around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, “My campaign team is invaluable. People were dedicated and committed no different than what we’ll be for the citizens of Springfield and the residents of this city.”

City Councilor Jesse Lederman is currently collecting signatures and looking forward to getting more Wednesday night at his campaign kick off party at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Nomination signatures are one of the first steps in a campaign, but it’s also an opportunity to really begin sharing our vision for the city of Springfield,” said Lederman.

Candidate David Ciampi also in the process of collecting the signatures and looking forward sharing his ideas for improving the city.

“How I can help people have a better life for themselves. and I think this is what anyone seeking public office should be doing,” said Ciampi.

Nomination papers must be submitted by June 6th and fully certified by June 20th, all ahead of the preliminary election on September 12th.

According to the election office, the incumbent candidate, Mayor Domenic Sarno, has submitted papers, but the signatures have not yet been certified. He sent 22News a statement that said, “We will obtain the proper amount of certified signatures to appear on the ballot and at the appropriate time, I will make my formal announcement for re-election.”