Springfield mayor celebrates inauguration with free Bright Night’s admission

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was inaugurated for the fifth time as the mayor of Springfield on Monday, making him the longest-serving mayor of the city.

To celebrate the accomplishment, families could experience Bright Nights free of charge on its final night.

22News talked with Sarno after the inauguration about what he has planned for his next term.

Mayor Sarno told 22News, “Number one, continue to be ever vigilant with public safety, education, continue to move the needle on education, we are going to continue financial and fiscal stability and strength.”

Bright Nights is now officially closed for the season.