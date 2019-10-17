Springfield mayor, city council still at odds on community police hearing board

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After clashes and vetoes between the mayor and Springfield City Council, the city seems to have settled on a civilian police hearing board to review accusations of misconduct.

As the council and mayor tried to reach a compromise, both sides seem to be at a standstill.

The City Council and the mayor are claiming they’ve tried to reach a compromise, unsuccessfully. This week Mayor Domenic Sarno announced he had appointed two new members to the Community Police Hearing Board and urged the council to give the board the power to subpoena people involved in the misconduct cases they are hearing.

Mayor Sarno issued an executive order this week, adding two more members to the Community Police Hearing Board, and encouraging the board to seek the power to subpoena witnesses. Councilor Orlando Ramos said the move signals an unwillingness to compromise.

“The thing is the mayor doesn’t have the authority to give this board subpoena power, only the City Council has that authority,” said Ramos. “We were in the process of drafting a piece of legislation that would do that. However, the mayor has essentially refused to work with the city council on a compromise and has decided to go about it on his own.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno declined to be interviewed, but in a statement said his order came after the council failed to approve an ordinance “creating a civilian review board with subpoena powers.” He stated:

The council should stop dragging its feet and get up to speed with the modern age. Mayor Domenic Sarno

At a Public Safety Committee meeting where that ordinance was planned to be discussed, prior to the mayor’s announcement, City Solicitor Ed Pikoula attended and urged the council to get behind it.

“Get behind this board, to restore the full powers to issue summonses on their own, as only this authority can do, and it is disrespectful not to do,” Pikoula said.

But Councilor Ramos questioned that sentiment.

“What is disrespectful is that the mayor does an executive order while the City Council is drafting a piece of legislation as a compromise,” Ramos told 22News.

Councilor Ramos said the council could consider hiring outside legal representation to evaluate what authority the mayor and the council have.