Springfield mayor committed to including every resident in 2020 Census

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno said he’s committed to including every Springfield resident in the upcoming 2020 Census.

Locale state lawmakers and Congressman Richard Neal joined Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno to talk about the upcoming 2020 census.

They insist no one is excluded once the census begins next march. Everyone must be counted, and everyone must participate.

“We have to make sure people, local people, our neighbors, those individuals that it is okay and it’s a must to fill out the census form,” said Mayor Sarno.

Sarno spoke of the federal funding involved with providing an accurate figure for Springfield’s population, which was 152,000 according to the last census in 2010.

Sarno expects that number will increase once every Springfield resident is counted.

The mayor has put his chief of staff Tom Ashe and Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez in charge of making certain the count is accurate and includes everyone.

Oyola-Lopez told 22News. “We’re going to be at the schools, the parks, the homes, the housing authority across the city. You’ll see my face, you’ll see Tom Ashe’s face.”

The Election Commissioner promised that their plan for full inclusion will be ready in time for the start of the census in March of 2020.