Springfield mayor criticizes judges for being lenient on dangerous criminals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has again criticized judges he claims are too lenient on dangerous criminals.

The mayor believes murder victim Isaiah Ramos would be alive today if murder suspect Edwin Hernandez had been jailed earlier. The mayor referred to Hernandez being arrested twice this year before he allegedly shot Ramos to death at Liberty and Genesee streets.

“This is the third time and unfortunately god rest his soul,” Domenic told 22News. “This is the third time in less than a year and my whole thing is what do you have to do to hold a violent and dangerous offender?”

The mayor vowed to continue fighting for changes in the bail laws.

Sarno wants prosecutors to be able to appeal to a higher court for more significant bail when dangerous individuals are involved.